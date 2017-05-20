Champagne corks were popping on the Kornit Digital stand at Fespa 2017 following the announcement that Kornit has appointed Amaya Sales UK as an additional distributor for the United Kingdom. The distribution agreement covers all of Kornit Digital’s direct-to-garment printing systems.

“Adding Kornit to our range of products completes a collection of top of the range brands in the garment decoration industry,” said Peter Wright, Managing Director at Amaya. “We will grab the chance to promote the leading Kornit range of products with both hands. On the digital print side of our business, we will now be able to offer equipment to companies ranging from small right up to the largest high production printing requirements. It will be an honour working with such a prestigious company, and we look forward to our future relationship.”

Eyal Manzoor, managing director of Kornit Digital Europe, commented: “Our goal is to work with the leading partners in all regions, and the appointment of Amaya is an important milestone in the process of shaping up our European network of Sales partners. Our goal is to optimise the Kornit user experience in all regions of Europe.”

www.amayauk.com

www.kornit.com