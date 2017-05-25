Once upon a time Rocky ran a garment (fur) decoration shop (tree) for all the other animals in his area. He used to have a good business and made a lot of acorns over the years.

Rocky wasn’t comfortable with change as he always liked to do things ‘his way’.

Recently there has been a good bit of financial pressure in his tree. Rocky has been losing acorns steadily over the last year or so. His wife Matilda has been in his ear about trying something new to grow the business.

She fancied a bigger nest in that oak tree across the pond. The one with golden leaves in the autumn. You know the one.

Rocky’s biggest challenge is the raccoons that work in the forest across from the farmer’s field. They built up a huge fur decorating enterprise seemingly overnight and have been steadily eating into Rocky’s territory. One client after another, they all seem to be heading away from Rocky.

“They don’t even do a good job!”, Rocky used to say jealously. “I’ve seen their work. Sloppy. In fact, I heard the raccoons aren’t even doing the printing! They are contracting the orders out to those badgers by the river. They run everything out of their basement log. They just ship the goods in raccoon-branded boxes!”

But look at poor Rocky now. Business indecision led to his heartbreaking demise.