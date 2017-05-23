Though there are toppings that help to control this pile, the simplest, permanent fix is to stitch a base layer that traps and controls the loops or fibres, creating a smoother surface on which to stitch and allowing area for a design to escape the overshadowing edge fibres. One such solution is to create a light mesh fill under your design. You stitch this underlayment in a thread colour matching that of your garment. On natural fibre or rougher materials, you may elect to stitch the light mesh fill with a matte finish thread to allow it to recede even further into the background.

You can create generic shapes comprised of the light mesh fill under any design, or you can create a custom contour mesh using only the fill or Tatami stitch tool in any basic digitising software using the following method:

1. Create a fill shape that spans under your entire design, following its outer edge. In the case of unsupported elements like open text, extend the shape somewhat outside of the limits of the design area, perhaps 1.5-2 mm. Fill this shape with a Tatami or fill stitch with a stitch length of 3-4 mm, an angle of 45°, and a density of 3-4 mm or 30-40 points. If you want a more defined edge, you can use an edge-walk underlay on the first shape.