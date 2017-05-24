How did you start your career in the industry?

I studied textiles at university, specialising in digital embroidery, then started working for Wilcom in ‘91, later with DecoNetwork, and now I am running my own business.

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Working for Wilcom entailed a lot of travel, which I relished and feel very privileged to have experienced. I have worked with some amazing businesses and people in many different countries and loved every minute.

Which three words would your best friend use to describe your personality?

Reliable, resourceful and slightly bonkers – I asked her!

What’s your favourite phrase?

“No problem!” Occasionally followed by, “I never said it would be easy.”

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Definitely cheese and onion, no contest.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

Human – Rag’n’Bone Man – unquestionably an earworm.

What’s your hidden talent?

Being able to take advice. Sometimes I hide this talent so well even my husband doesn’t know I have it.

What’s your greatest ambition?

I have been running my own company now for just over a year, so to create a successful business and a great place to work.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

A swift lunchtime beach walk with our dog Fin. Clears the head and recharges the batteries.

Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?

A detective, I love piecing together bits of information and trying to understand what’s happened.

What is the best place you’ve ever visited?

Rome. I loved working in Italy: the amazing food, the crazy passionate people, the warm weather and, of course, the history. What’s not to like?

Which gadget couldn’t you live without?

Probably the satnav. In the early days of business travel I always had a road map on the passenger seat and only just survived a couple of near misses trying to read it.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

David Cameron: “Why did you take such a gamble?”