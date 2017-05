The two daughters and son-in-law of well-known industry figure Dave Renton, who died following a heart attack last October, will be taking part in the Great North Run in September to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation. Wendy Milner, Colin Milner and Emma Renton are hoping to raise £1,000 for the charity in Dave’s name.

Anyone wishing to support them in their fundraising efforts can make a donation at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Wendy-Milner3.