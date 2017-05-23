TheMagicTouch (TMT) announced the introduction of the new TMT/Oki A3 printer at Fespa 2017. The Pro8432WT can print up to A3 and paper weights up to 256gsm, and combines high definition digital LED colour printing with white toner technology.

The new model has a smaller footprint than previous A3 models, reports TMT, and will sit alongside the existing white toner TMT/OKI Pro7411WT A4XL model to give users a choice according to each job’s requirements and budget.

Jim Nicol, TMT’s managing director, said” “The TMT/OKI solution is simply the best entry-level option for digital image transfer. The printers are quick, have outstanding image quality and are very affordable.”

TheMagicTouch will host various open-house events together with regional roadshows over the coming months where the new printer will be available for evaluation. Pre-ordered printer installations will commence at the beginning of JulyÂ 2017.

www.themagictouch.co.uk