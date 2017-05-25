Gérard Métrailler, Corel’s VP of products, is waving about a pot of PlayDoh in a meeting room at Birmingham NEC. He’s enthusiastically explaining how the new LiveSketch tool, an intelligent piece of software that uses a neural network and is part of the new CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2017, allows designers to sketch designs with a stylus straight on to their computer as a vector file. He says the tool allows them to make whatever they want, much as he and his daughter were able to when playing with PlayDoh recently. It allows freedom of expression – and an immediate vector file. There is no sketching of the design on paper first then using mathematical formula to create the same pattern on the screen. Its simplicity is very appealing.

The new CorelDraw Graphic Suite release in April has packed in a number of features that aim to speed up productivity for printers, embroiderers and sign makers. (It is also integrated into the latest release of EmbroideryStudio from Wilcom, the e4.) “It’s very important for us to understand the user workflow,” explains Gérard. “We spend a lot of time in the industry: we go to shows and also do onsite visits, and we have an advisory council to help understand what the workflow of the user is. We know our users are paid by the job and not by the hour of having fun with the graphics software, so we want their process to be done as fast as possible.”

LiveSketch is the most revolutionary feature in this update, explains Gérard. “It has been in development at Corel for quite a while and it’s something that has taken us a while to get just right.

“If you look at how graphic designers work today, they’re still using mathematical formulas when they think about graphic design; they think about mathematical curves, Bézier curves, b-splines and nodes – but they’re still going to pen and paper to do the first sketch. We believe that thanks to the technology that exists today – the hardware, the latest devices and the latest development when it comes to artificial intelligence – you can have technology disappear and really have fun on the screen directly.