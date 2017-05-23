Rutland Group announced the official European launch of its new Silextreme Series silicone screen printing ink at Fespa 2017.

The new ink has excellent opacity and printability, according to Rutland. Suitable for printing on both manual and automatic presses, it gives prints with high wash resistance, extreme elasticity and a very soft hand, the company adds.

Rutland also advises that when printing on sublimation dyed polyester fabrics the lower cure temperature of the Silextreme Series combined with the option of a Barrier Black offers the best possible resistance to dye migration making it ideal for printing on the latest high performance synthetic fabrics.

Available as a range of ready mixed colours, special effects, bases and pigment dispersions, Silextreme has the benefit of being PVC-free and complying with the restricted substance lists of all the major brands.

