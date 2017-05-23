Sharon Lee

Bamboo Cap

The C6725 Bamboo Cap is one of six new headwear styles being introduced by Sharon Lee in May this year. This six-panel, sustainable cap design is made from bamboo and charcoal and is finished with a Velcro size adjuster. According to the brand, “bamboo products are to cotton what cashmere is to wool: a luxurious, softer feel”. The Bamboo Cap is moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial, pesticide-free and breathable, and is available in five colourways.

