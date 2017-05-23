As we inch towards summer, dad caps, snapbacks and headbands are all jostling for attention. We’ve rounded up the best styles, whether you’re supplying headwear for a promo agency, an independent shop or a workwear customer
Stedman
Active Fleece Beanies
Stedman says its Active Fleece Beanies are “snuggly soft” and will keep heads warm, explaining: “These super cosy beanies combine best heat-insulating properties with great wearing comfort. The soft, 220 gsm microfleece with anti-pilling treatment is a headwear-must for colder evenings in spring 2017!” Both sides are fluffy and soft brushed and the beanie has a turn-up, allowing wearers to create a fashionable double layer. These beanies are one-size-fits-all for both men and women and are available in three colourways.
Snickers Workwear
Multifunctional Headwear
The Multifunctional Headwear (9088) gives wearers a multitude of styles to choose from with just one piece of headwear. This one size, 130 gsm, 100% stretch polyester garment can be transformed into a balaclava, headband, beanie, neck warmer and much more. The smooth, stretchy, quick-drying fabric offers warmth and comfort, and can be worn under a hard hat. It’s also able to keep long hair in place for “enhanced safety”, says the brand.
Result Headwear
Junior Boston Printers Cap
New from Result is the Junior Boston Printers Cap (RC084J), a five-panel, 65% polyester/35% cotton cap in 10 colours, plus the Bronx Original Flat Peak Snap Back Dual Colour Cap (RC082X) – a 100% acrylic twill, retro-style, six-panel cap in six colourways that comes with collectable stickers. Result adds that a key style in its Core range is the lightweight, waterproof and breathable Houston 5-Panel Printer Cap (RC080X), which now comes in eight new colourways.
Euro Cap
Rhinestone Cap
This bespoke Rhinestone Cap was made by Euro Cap for a designer. It was made from a fluffy, 100% polyester fabric with a printed pattern and a crystal rhinestone on the front; Euro Cap will work with materials sourced by designers if requested. The company has a wide range of baseball caps and knitted hats in stock, as well as providing bespoke headwear, and offers embroidery and other decoration services from its UK base, where it also makes jacquard knitted hats.
Sharon Lee
Bamboo Cap
The C6725 Bamboo Cap is one of six new headwear styles being introduced by Sharon Lee in May this year. This six-panel, sustainable cap design is made from bamboo and charcoal and is finished with a Velcro size adjuster. According to the brand, “bamboo products are to cotton what cashmere is to wool: a luxurious, softer feel”. The Bamboo Cap is moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial, pesticide-free and breathable, and is available in five colourways.