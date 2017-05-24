Cap embroidery

Embroidery is now one of the most frequently requested customisation techniques on headwear and can transform a plain cap into an excellent advertising tool for corporate companies and big brands alike. However, with so many different styles of cap on the market â€“ from high and low profile, to the more structured six-panel cap, (which comes complete with the added obstacle of a centre seam) â€“ it is important to understand some of the limitations associated with embroidery on caps before you get started.

Digitising is often product-specific so itâ€™s not always possible to use an existing design on a cap: some alterations may be necessary such as increasing the pull compensation and adjusting the size of the design, particularly if the logo has small text or extremely fine details.

Wherever possible use the centre seam as the start and finish point; this will help with consistent placement. A zig-zag of underlay stitches over the seam down the middle will give support to the top stitching and prevent stitches from disappearing into the centre seam.

Whichever style of cap frame you have, itâ€™s important to make sure the cap is tight inside the frame with the correct backing to avoid puckering. A heavy tearaway that sits comfortably inside to accommodate embroidery all around the cap is ideal and can be secured with a light temporary adhesive spray.

Reduce the risk of thread breaks by using high-quality rayon or polyester thread.

Needle choice also plays an important role: always use a sharp point needle when embroidering caps. If thread breaks occur this could be caused by friction/heat build-up when embroidering dense fabrics. You can prevent this by using titanium-coated needles, such as the MXK5 SAN1 (Gebedur Titanium RG by Groz-Beckert).

Bear in mind that regular needle replacement is essential: Needles are inexpensive yet vital to the success of your embroidery as they ensure a high quality finish that will keep customers happy.

