Cap embroidery
Embroidery is now one of the most frequently requested customisation techniques on headwear and can transform a plain cap into an excellent advertising tool for corporate companies and big brands alike. However, with so many different styles of cap on the market â€“ from high and low profile, to the more structured six-panel cap, (which comes complete with the added obstacle of a centre seam) â€“ it is important to understand some of the limitations associated with embroidery on caps before you get started.
- Digitising is often product-specific so itâ€™s not always possible to use an existing design on a cap: some alterations may be necessary such as increasing the pull compensation and adjusting the size of the design, particularly if the logo has small text or extremely fine details.
- Wherever possible use the centre seam as the start and finish point; this will help with consistent placement. A zig-zag of underlay stitches over the seam down the middle will give support to the top stitching and prevent stitches from disappearing into the centre seam.
- Whichever style of cap frame you have, itâ€™s important to make sure the cap is tight inside the frame with the correct backing to avoid puckering. A heavy tearaway that sits comfortably inside to accommodate embroidery all around the cap is ideal and can be secured with a light temporary adhesive spray.
- Reduce the risk of thread breaks by using high-quality rayon or polyester thread.
- Needle choice also plays an important role: always use a sharp point needle when embroidering caps. If thread breaks occur this could be caused by friction/heat build-up when embroidering dense fabrics. You can prevent this by using titanium-coated needles, such as the MXK5 SAN1 (Gebedur Titanium RG by Groz-Beckert).
- Bear in mind that regular needle replacement is essential: Needles are inexpensive yet vital to the success of your embroidery as they ensure a high quality finish that will keep customers happy.