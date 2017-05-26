We review the latest healthcare uniform styles – from new scrubs and tunics to mandarin collar shirts
Grahame Gardner suggests people “take a walk on the wild side” with its new Lynx Scrubwear range. “Made in VersaTec 4-way stretch fabric pro that allows you to move through your day with ease, the Lynx Fierce crossover tunic is a great example of an athletically-inspired design with the comfort and flexibility needed to conquer an active working day,” says the company. The tunic has a crossover with empire seam, front princess seams and back armholes for movement. It also boasts two front and two back hip pockets with badge tab, and high-low back hem styling. The VersaTec fabric comprises 87% polyester/13% Spandex.
Simon Jersey has launched a new healthcare uniform brand this spring called Haen. It comprises five tunics and three trouser styles for both men and women, and has, says the brand, been “designed with comfort and durability in mind”. The garments are available in a wide range of colours and in sizes XS-3XL for women and 46-62 for men. “Ideal for doctors, dentists, nursing teams and vets, the Haen range offers superior quality and practicality,” says Simon Jersey. “They offer a form-fitting design to help you feel stylish at work and include useful pockets for pens and other essentials.”
One of the two tunics that Premier offers for the healthcare industry in recognised industry colours is the Vitality (PR604). It has a contrast coloured trim along with neckline, armholes and pockets, and is styled with back pleats and side vents for a feminine fit. It also has two curved side pockets. The styles can be teamed with Premier’s Poppy Healthcare Trousers (PR514), which are elasticated with a crossover waistband for maximum comfort, and have a front fastening zip and two front pockets. Both styles are made from 65% polyester/35% cotton twill, and can be laundered at 85°C.
“A mandarin collar is a popular choice for healthcare uniforms. Increasing modesty and producing a sleek appearance are just two of the many benefits this traditional style has to offer,” reports Kustom Kit. The brand’s mandarin collar shirts are made from 65% polyester/35% cotton and offer both male and female fits in long and short sleeve styles. They come in classic black and white, ideal for the healthcare sector, along with raspberry and purples shades, which Kustom Kit points out are appealing choices for those working with children. Sizes range from 8-18 for women and S-2XL for men.
New from Henbury are its Men’s and Ladies’ Mandarin Pufy Wicking shirts (H592/H593). These easy-care casual shirts have mandarin collars and a roll sleeve design, and are made from Pufy fabric, which has a permanent moisture-wicking yarn construction and incorporates an anti-bacterial shield and UV-protection of UPF50+. The shirts come in black and sizes XS-2XL, and can be paired with the new Tapered Fit Trousers (H630/H631).
PenCarrie highlights the Ladies Daisy Healthcare Tunic (PR605) from Premier. This tunic has a V-neck style and is available in white with lilac, navy or royal contrasting accents, as well as a navy option with white accents. It’s made from easy-care fabric and has a covered front zip fastening and pen pockets. It coordinates with the Premier Ladies Poppy Healthcare Trousers (PR514) and can be washed up to 85°C (60°C domestic wash).
Prestige recommends the Malvern Mens Healthcare Tunic (PR609) from Premier. It has side and back seams for a fitted look and stylish, contrasting piped edges on the pockets and collar. For women there is the Daisy Healthcare Tunic (PR605). To complement the look, Prestige suggests pairing the Daisy tunic with the new Ladies Tapered Leg Trousers (H631) from Henbury. (Men can opt for the Mens Tapered Leg Trousers – H630.)
BTC Activewear stocks a large selection of Denny’s hospitalitywear, including the Beauty Tunic Asymmetric Stud Fastening (DA74), Beauty Tunic Asymmetric Zip Fastening (DA75) and the Unisex Beauty Tunic (DA76). They are available in a wide range of colours and suitable for industrial washing up to 60°C, which is ideal for workers in care homes, dental practices and similar industries. Also available is the Towels by Jassz range, which is exclusive to BTC and includes the new Constance range of waffle robes and towels, which are made from 100% combed cotton and washable up to 95°C.
Orn has introduced a range of striped tunics to its best-selling Florence range. The Florence Classic Tunic (8600-15) has a double action back and side vents for ease of movement. It also features a concealed zip to prevent any possibility of scratching, and has a rounded revere collar and two lined chest pockets. It is made from a hardwearing, easy-care 65% polyester/35% cotton fabric and comes in sizes 6-30. The new striped colourways include grey/white, hospital blue/white, navy/white, lilac/white and eau-de-nil/white. It is, says the brand, “the essential tunic for all healthcare workers”.
Alexandra, available from Ralawise, offers a wide range of tunics, scrubs and tabards. The AX014 Stretch Scrub Top (NF43) has a distinctive mock wrap front neck with contrast bound edges and stretch body panels for comfort and ease of movement. It comes in five colourways and sizes XS-XL. Also from the brand is its classic AX021 women’s tunic (HP298), which has hip and chest pockets, and is made from a hardwearing polyester/cotton. For those working with children, Alexandra offers the AX019 Fun Bugs Tabard (NU161), which comes in a choice of two bright designs, and has adjustable side stud fastening and a useful front pouch pocket.