One of the two tunics that Premier offers for the healthcare industry in recognised industry colours is the Vitality (PR604). It has a contrast coloured trim along with neckline, armholes and pockets, and is styled with back pleats and side vents for a feminine fit. It also has two curved side pockets. The styles can be teamed with Premier’s Poppy Healthcare Trousers (PR514), which are elasticated with a crossover waistband for maximum comfort, and have a front fastening zip and two front pockets. Both styles are made from 65% polyester/35% cotton twill, and can be laundered at 85°C.