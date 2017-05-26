Womenswear continues to evolve at a sharp pace as brands respond to customer demand for retail-ready garments and promowear that fits and flatters
The Urban Tee from Tee Jays (5051) is a cool, vintage-inspired T-shirt in a 50% cotton/50% polyester fabric. The brand says the tee is “super soft” and has the “perfect fashion fit”. It is double preshrunk and double stitched, has shoulder-to-shoulder neck tape, and is available in black melange, denim melange and wine melange.
Nakedshirt is a new and exclusive brand from BTC Activewear that offers 40 retail-inspired styles, including basic womenswear styles, such as the Coco Organic Tank Top (pictured) and the Brenda Organic Deep Round Stretch T-Shirt; and fashion tops, like the Chloe Organic T-Shirt with batwing sleeves and wide, round neck. Also from BTC is the new Ladies’ Pima Cotton Polo (TJ1441) from Tee Jays, and the Women’s Vision Denim Shirt (SWD86) from B&C.
New for Henbury for 2017 is the Ladies’ Micro-fine Polo Shirt (H102), a match for the Men’s Micro-fine Polo Shirt (H101). It has a narrow point collar with two-button placket, ribbed cuffs and dyed-to-match pearlised buttons. It’s made from a lightweight, micro-fine piqué, 100% cotton and comes in five key colours: black, white, navy, fuchsia and classic red.
“This long line V-neck cardigan from Kustom Kit is a comfortable layering piece for any season,” says the brand. “Simple yet stylish, its versatile design is finished in black or navy and features buttons to the front of the garment.” It’s made from a 12 gauge 72% viscose/28% nylon with a fashion fit, offering a stylish touch to corporate uniforms. It’s available in sizes 8-20.
According to Bella+Canvas, its business started off as “high end fashion for women in an industry which 30 years ago was dominated by men’s or unisex boxy, ill-fitting clothing”. The Flowy Collection has shown huge growth, reports the company, which has added a new item for 2017 – the Women’s Flowy Side Slit Tank (8802). This is available in a choice of six colours and, like all the garments in the range, has been created to be printed on.
New for 2017 from Just Hoods by AWDis is the Girlie Fashion Sweat (JH036), which features a scooped neckline, drop shoulder and a feminine fit. It’s available in five key colours and sizes XS-XL. Also from the brand is the Girlie College Hoodie (JH001F), which the brand says is great for layering and has a flattering fit. Both tops can be teamed with the new Girlie Tapered Trackpant (JH077), which has an elasticated waist, front zipped pockets and tapered leg.
The new Women’s Vintage Slub Loose Fit T (M123) from Mantis is made from a soft-finish slub and 100% organic fabric. It is, says Mantis, “a truly contemporary yet wonderfully wearable T: perfectly reflecting what’s happening in retail in all aspects of shape, fabric and form.” It’s available in black, white, ivory and slate grey, which the brand says provides neutral bases for the boldest decoration.
PenCarrie reports that the new Sol’s Catwalk Collection offers women’s styles inspired by vintage trends, such as the Ladies Brandy Polka Dot Piqué Polo Shirt (01707, pictured) and Ladies Becker Polka Dot Long Sleeve Poplin Shirt (01649). These styles are available in a range of colours, including dark grey, French navy, white and oxblood, and in a polka dot pattern. Also highlighted by PenCarrie are the Girlie Sports Crop Top (JC017) and the Girlie Cowl Neck Top (JC038) from Just Cool by AWDis.
New for 2017 from Quadra is the NuHide Tote Bag (QD877). This elegant tote, which has been created in response to market trends and customer demand, is made from a full-grain leather-look PU and is available in tan or black. It has a pinstripe lining and vintage-style metal fittings, along with self-fabric handles. “Internal slip and valuables pockets add practicality and security whilst still maintaining a stylish silhouette,” says the brand.
SF has introduced a number of on-trend styles this year, including the Women’s High Neck Crop Top (SK170). This top has a stylish high neck, is made from 220gsm, 96% cotton/4% elastane single jersey, and comes in black and white (XS-L). It can be paired with the Black Skinni Jeans (SK600) for a modern look, and the Crop Top also comes in a children’s style: the High Neck Crop Vest (SM170).