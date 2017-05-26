Last year I set up a new corporate clothing group, known as the CC Group, to drive awareness among the gift distributor sector and the marketing community about the power and effectiveness of branded clothing.

A number of suppliers and clothing specialists got involved. One of the biggest challenges the group faced was how to make it easy for buyers and gift distributors to understand and promote more clothing. One problem weâ€™ve identified is that buyers and distributors have an overwhelming choice of garments to choose from â€“ where do they start and how do they know whatâ€™s best for their client? The second is that many marketeers and distributors donâ€™t have a sound knowledge of all the different branding techniques.

In response to this we have built a dedicated educational website, www.bpmaclothing.co.uk, that demonstrates different decoration techniques, explains how to choose a decorator and lists some recommended garment brands, with more content to be added over the coming months. This is a site any organisation can send to a prospective client as there are no contact details.

The brands supporting the project so far are Fruit of the Loom, Stormtech, Beechfield, United Brands, Mantis World, SG and Kustom Kit. Some of the key clothing decorators are also very much behind the initiative, such as Fanela, Screenworks, Essential and Creative Apparel. Images magazine is very supportive as well.

If you want to find out more about the group and join our next meeting, email me â€“ see details below.