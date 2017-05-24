Mimaki launched its new entry-level dye sub printer – the TS30-1300 – at Fespa 2017.

The 1.3m roll-to-roll sublimation transfer inkjet printer aims to allow designs to be printed quickly and easily at speeds up to 20 meters per hour. The machine is bundled with the RasterLink6 software, which will make it easy for even first-time users to get up and running quickly, says the company.

Along with its ease of use and reduced operator learning curve, the TS30-1300’s key attributes include its suitability for in-house production of high-mix low-volume printed products, including prototyping of textiles or sports apparel, or creation of customised items; and its versatility – the TS30-1300 can print original full-colour images on polyester clothing, bags, scarves, tights, socks and more, including one-off designs such ase player numbers and names on sports kit. Other potential revenue streams could include polyester-based banners, towels, T-shirts, handkerchiefs, mouse pads, lanyards and cushions. The TS30-1300 can also be used to create unique designs on non-textile products such as polyester-coated mugs, glasses, coasters, etc.

Ronald van den Broek, general Manager Sales of Mimaki Europe, commented: “In recent years, we have seen an accelerating shift in the textile and apparel industry from conventional plate-based analogue printing to plateless digital printing. This offers a number of advantages, including reduced costs, less water usage and elimination of the need for post-printing deposition and washing processes that require large-scale machines. Products like the Mimaki TS30-1300 dye sublimation printer are gaining popularity with apparel makers, printing companies, sewing firms and design studios that want to take advantage of these benefits.”

Prices were not available at the show, however the TS30-1300 is rumoured to be priced around the £5,000 mark to compete with similar entry-level products from Mimaki’s competitors.

For further information contact Mimaki’s exclusive UK & Ireland distributor, Hybrid Services.

www.hybridservices.co.uk

www.mimakieurope.com

