Mimaki Europe has appointed Yuji Ikeda as its new managing director. The announcement of Yuji’s appointment was made at the Fespa 2017 show.

Yuji was previously employed as the senior general manager of corporate planning at Mimaki in Japan. His appointment as managing director of Mimaki Europe marks his return to the company, where he spent seven years prior to taking up his management position in Japan.

