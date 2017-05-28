AJS Embroidery Services will be showingÂ it’sÂ Tajima embroidery machines and Pulse DG15 software at theÂ Newtech Norwich roadshow, on 20 June 20, at theÂ Mercure Hotel, Norwich.

This will be AJS’s first appearance at a Newtech event andÂ the company will be using the event’s “practical workshop” environment to demonstrateÂ the benefits of automating processes in personalisationÂ businesses

“We are looking forward to showcasing the latest production app to the PulseID software. This innovative app increases productivity, saves time and money and eliminates errors in the embroidery production and scheduling process,” AJS comments. “This Automation technology also works for people personalising products using embroidery, digital print, sequin, chenille, rhinestone, applique, laser cutting/etching/engraving and rotary engraving processes.”

Other workshop demonstrations scheduled for the Newtech Norwich roadshow include: First Copy andÂ itsÂ Xerox digital print range; UnbindÂ and aÂ range of personalised finishing systems; Brother and itsÂ Tape Creator Pro; andÂ TheMagic Touch and itsÂ starter package for the Sublideck 3D Press.

For a full listing of the Newtech national roadshows visit the organiser’s website.

