AJS Embroidery Services will be showing it’s Tajima embroidery machines and Pulse DG15 software at the Newtech Norwich roadshow, on 20 June 20, at the Mercure Hotel, Norwich.

This will be AJS’s first appearance at a Newtech event and the company will be using the event’s “practical workshop” environment to demonstrate the benefits of automating processes in personalisation businesses

“We are looking forward to showcasing the latest production app to the PulseID software. This innovative app increases productivity, saves time and money and eliminates errors in the embroidery production and scheduling process,” AJS comments. “This Automation technology also works for people personalising products using embroidery, digital print, sequin, chenille, rhinestone, applique, laser cutting/etching/engraving and rotary engraving processes.”

Other workshop demonstrations scheduled for the Newtech Norwich roadshow include: First Copy and its Xerox digital print range; Unbind and a range of personalised finishing systems; Brother and its Tape Creator Pro; and TheMagic Touch and its starter package for the Sublideck 3D Press.

For a full listing of the Newtech national roadshows visit the organiser’s website.

