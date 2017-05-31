Dave Roper: Panther Dryers

Dave Roper has announced that it is now the exclusive dealers in the UK for Panther Dryers, “Europe’s first specialist manufacturer of electric screen printing tunnel dryers.”

The dryers are made in the UK entirely from European parts, explains the company, which also reports that the dryers are low maintenance “as long as they are kept clean and are well looked after”.

According to Dave Roper, there are a number of advantages to using the Panther dryers with their ceramic elements, such as “less energy, a longer life, equal drying speed, and the T-shirt remaining at a cool temperature.”

Dryers can be customised to customers’ own specifications, explains the company, adding: “The Panther Dryer will offer you complete control over drying your garments.”

www.daveroper.co.uk

View the latest drying and curing systems