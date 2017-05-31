SISS: WPS 700L Tunnel Dryer

According to SISS, the WPS 700L Tunnel Dryer is its most popular dryer, with the company adding, “It is the most versatile and capable dryer in the marketplace.”

Built by SISS (WPS) in the UK, it is ideal for DTG printers, says the manufacturer, curing both light and dark garments. It can also be used with manual and semi-automatic screen printers using plastisol, as well as water-based and water-based discharge ink, which the company says will be cured in a single pass.

The dryer comes as standard with variable belt speed, temperature controls and an element array that can be moved up and down as needed, allowing it to accommodate large substrates. It uses ceramic infrared elements, which SISS says are efficient and long-lasting.

The standard length of the dryer is 3m and it comes with air extraction and either a 70cm or 90cm wide belt. It is available in either three-phase or single-phase power formats and is, says SISS, “easy and cost-effective to maintain without the need of a rocket scientist!”

