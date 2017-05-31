Dalesway Print Technology: Vastex tunnel and flash cure dryers

According to Dalesway, ‘compact design’ and ‘high production capacity’ don’t usually appear in the same sentence when talking about screen printing dryers. “However, Vastex does not make an average dryer, they make some of the best dryers in the industry,” Dalesway states. “Their compact nature is ideal for smaller shops, but there is no compromise on production capacity, with even the smallest unit capable of curing 100 plastisol prints per hour.”

The Vastex range of dryers can, apart from two entry-level dryers, be upgraded to increase production at any time. “With models to suit most applications, whether plastisol, water-based or DTG, the Vastex infrared range can cure it all,” says Dalesway, “and Vastex tunnel and flash cure dryers offer an industry-leading 15- year warranty on the emitters for complete peace of mind.”

