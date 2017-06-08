Glen Carliss, national sales manager for the eastern US, M&R

Correct dryer belt tracking

Most dryer belt problems are related to tracking â€“ getting the belt to stay put near the centre of the rollers. First, adjust the tension: Most of the time this will be done at the opposite end of the dryer from where the conveyor drive motor is located. On each end of the roller there will be tension adjusters. To increase the tension, make equal clockwise turns on both ends of the roller, keeping both sides of the belt tensioned evenly. The belt is tight enough when it just stops slipping on the roller. At that point, load some shirts on the belt: If it starts slipping, tighten it evenly on both sides just enough to make sure it stops slipping.

Make your initial adjustments and then wait until the dryer heats up and reaches the set point temperature. Check the tension again. If the belt starts to wander off to one side, loosen the tension on the opposite side by making small . turns anti-clockwise. Keep this process up until the belt stays near the centre of the roller. The belt doesnâ€™t have to ride exactly in the centre of the roller: It is more important that it rides near the centre without wandering.

www.mrprint.com