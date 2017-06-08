Full name: Fox

Breed: Weimaraner

Age: Nearly 13 years old

Time at company: Since a puppy

Job title: Head of HR (Hound Resources)

Job description: Keeps everyone safe and takes care of any excess food on the premises

Special skills: Very good at finding peoples’ pack lunches and making sure they are aware of his ‘share’ philosophy

Favourite colour: Silver, it’s why he was called Fox when he was born

www.pvmsupplies.co.uk