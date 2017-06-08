Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Fox from PVM Supplies in Exeter, Devon
Full name: Fox
Breed: Weimaraner
Age: Nearly 13 years old
Time at company: Since a puppy
Job title: Head of HR (Hound Resources)
Job description: Keeps everyone safe and takes care of any excess food on the premises
Special skills: Very good at finding peoples’ pack lunches and making sure they are aware of his ‘share’ philosophy
Favourite colour: Silver, it’s why he was called Fox when he was born
Email a hi-res photo of your Print Shop Pooch, along with the relevant facts (as above), to:
editorial@images-magazine.com