Paid online advertising is commonly known as â€˜pay per clickâ€™ or PPC. PPC is where you pay a fee each time your online ad is clicked. It is a method of buying traffic to your site instead of driving it there in the organic way using search engine optimisation (SEO).

How does PPC work?

Essentially you are competing against other businesses in the industry to be found for a search term. It is a cost-driven method of making your website visible to your audience. With many options out there, creating a PPC campaign requires careful planning, strategy and implementation to ensure that your business gets the best return on investment (ROI).

Platforms to consider

As Google is the main search engine, Google AdWords is naturally by far the most popular platform for paid advertising, followed by Bing Ads, then Facebook and Twitter sponsored ads.

Google AdWords and Bing Ads work in a very similar way in that they require you to create a campaign, then bid for your chosen keyword. When this keyword is entered by a user, your business then appears in an ad on the search engine result page (SERP). Both of these platforms can be managed in-house or externally by an agency at a cost.

When it comes to selecting what you would like to be found for there is a cost per click (CPC) associated with each keyword. This requires careful management: set yourself a daily budget, but be savvy with it and use the keyword research tool. Identify all the relevant keywords and establish the competition and the costs associated with each one.

The benefit of using Google and Bing is that both give you access to their analytics accounts, so you can see where your traffic is coming from and discover who is visiting from the specific ads that youâ€™ve set up.

Sponsored social media

Facebook and Twitter ads are great for promoting your business and driving traffic to your businessâ€™s social media pages or website.

Both give you the opportunity to promote not just your page, but a post itself. Campaign costs are derived from the audience size generated from the criteria you have in place for your campaign. Daily budgets and restrictions can be put in place to ensure that your spending remains in budget.

Creating a social media campaign is much simpler than using Google or Bing. Simply establish your adâ€™s goals and objectives, identify your audience and say where you would like your ad displayed, then create the ad (or multiple ads) using any artwork you have.

Remember to set up the ad managers for each to ensure you get weekly reports, although donâ€™t expect as much tracking info as you get with Google and Bing; while they will give you a basic insight into website clicks and conversions, they focus more on post success and reach, impressions, engagement and CPC.

Setting up paid ads may seem daunting, but itâ€™s easy to dip your toe in the water with a Facebook campaign that costs less than a polo shirt. If you set yourself a realistic budget and take the time to research your keywords, online ads can add real value to your business.