Independent workwear reviewsÂ byÂ Adrian Burton of South East Workwear

When I first started selling workwear, it was back in the late 80s when I was filling in for my father who owned a tool supply company and had started to get requests for boots and overalls. Back then workwear was basic, it was easy and the choice was much smaller in the UK. My father Keith saw that this was going to be big and soon changed the business to workwear and embroidery, and opened his first shop in Abingdon, Oxford.

Fast forward to today and we have seen brands come and go, and styles and materials change. I have recently been selling a lot of workwear from an up-and-coming brand called Herock. These guys are a big company from Belgium, and they’re just breaking the market in the UK with some fantastic products. I am not sure if you guys are familiar with the brand, but I would look at giving its Dagan trousers a go. The material is a cotton canvas twill and has top loading kneepad pouches that will take most kneepads. They have loads of pockets for people to lose their tools in and an adjustable waistband, ideal for after all the Easter Eggs. The build quality is second to none and the fabric is strong.

I love the fit of these trousers, and the waistband has a non-slip inner to stop the classic builderâ€™s bum problem. Finally, they are water-resistant.