Itâ€™s not just garments that are tapping into this trend: camo caps are everywhere, from snapbacks to dad caps. A particularly fine and budget-friendly example is the Camo Cap from Primark. Decorators can opt for the YP026 Garment Washed Camo (6977CA) from Flexfit by Yupoong at Ralawise. This 98% cotton/2% elastane cap has a matching camo print on the underside of the visor and comes in two sizes.