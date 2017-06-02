Even the most uninterested observer of fashion wonâ€™t have failed to notice that camouflage, far from blending into the sartorial background, has taken centre stage this year
Miss Pap has, as ever, hit the fashion jackpot with its Garcia Camo Distressed City Print Jacket that not only ticks the box for â€˜oversized fitâ€™, but also has bold, white lettering across the back. The breathable, windproof and water-repellent Camo TX Performance Hooded Soft Shell Jacket (R235X) from Result allows decorators to create their own practical yet stylish version.
Camouflage-print T-shirts are a popular choice for the cool kids in the summer months as the Khaki Camo T-Shirt from Blue Inc demonstrates with its modern take on the popular pattern. The 100% ringspun cotton Anvil Adult Midweight Camouflage Tee (939) is an excellent match and has a tear-out label for easy relabelling. Itâ€™s available in camouflage sand (pictured) and camouflage green.
TriDri has taken the camouflage print to a whole new level with the introduction of its eyeball-grabbing Hexoflage print. Its Hexoflage Performance T-Shirt (TR015), made from lightweight, sweat-wicking, 100% polyester fabric, is the perfect imprint partner for the Abstract Print T-Shirt from F&F, a short-sleeved, 66% polyester/34% cotton tee that also features a blue, geometric take on camo.
Itâ€™s not just garments that are tapping into this trend: camo caps are everywhere, from snapbacks to dad caps. A particularly fine and budget-friendly example is the Camo Cap from Primark. Decorators can opt for the YP026 Garment Washed Camo (6977CA) from Flexfit by Yupoong at Ralawise. This 98% cotton/2% elastane cap has a matching camo print on the underside of the visor and comes in two sizes.