The distressed look can be spotted up and down the UK, with teenagers everywhere wearing jeans that are more thread than denim while high street shops’ shelves are groaning with stacks of artfully ripped T-shirts and subtly frayed caps.

Melissa Gage, marketing assistant at Beechfield, explains: “The destroyed effect originates from the re-appropriation of the 90s grunge aesthetic and is now being rolled out by many youth-centric brands. Designer brands such as Dsquared, Givenchy and Twinzz have all released caps that demonstrate this look, and you can also find examples on Asos, and at River Island, Foot Asylum and many other high street retailers that stock headwear for a younger generation, including Primark and Forever 21.”

Noting the trend, this year Beechfield introduced the new Low Profile Vintage Cap (B655). This retro-inspired cap is made from a pigment-dyed cotton fabric that the brand says recreates the acid wash effect that is seeing a resurgence and is linked to the distressed look. It is available in vintage black, vintage denim, vintage olive, vintage red and vintage stone shades – and it’s great starting point for those looking to create the distressed look.

www.beechfield.com