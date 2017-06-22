Roq, formerly known as S.Roque, is something of a screen print institution in its home country of Portugal. The distinctive bright green machinery dominates the Portuguese industry, reports Vitor Simão, Roq’s product manager. In northern Spain, the print shops supplying clothing giant Inditex, owners of high street chain Zara, all use Roq presses. And they are big sellers in other print centres around the world, too, including India where, the company reports, their robust build quality is more than a match for the often exceptionally harsh print shop conditions.

So why haven’t Roq’s green machines already muscled their way into the UK? Nuno Venda, marketing manager, explains that the company “started the international process at a later date” than the other machinery manufacturers, but is fast making up for that lost time. “The machines are proving themselves everywhere,” he says. “Every market is accelerating, sometimes at very high speed.”

One of the reasons for this rising tide of green presses around the globe – from Asia to the USA – is the company’s ‘listening approach’. “It’s in our DNA, we’re always listening,” says Nuno. “It’s why we come to shows, to see what they [customers] want and need. Fashions change, needs change – the key thing is to hear the market.”