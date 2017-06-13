Samples were ordered from Dae Ha in Korea – a family-run business, like Tape Specialities, established in 1986 – and in February 2013 Michael visited the Korean company to meet the people running it and ensure the company was indeed manufacturing the films itself. It was at the end of this mini audit that Michael was shown the heat transfer films, which are the mainstay of Dae Ha’s business. And so Dae Ha UK began.

A company that provides names and numbers for football leagues across the world recognised there was a synergy between what they needed – a high quality product that was extremely stable – and what Tape Specialities was providing for the medical market, and so approached Tape Specialities to make a bespoke product for them.

Tape Specialities is an established UK company that is renowned for supplying the raw materials for diabetic test strips to the medical industry. One of the company’s older generation products was heat applied tape – a material that is effectively the same as the heat transfer films used for decorating textiles, explains director Michael Overy. “If you break heat transfer films down into their basic form, they’re a heat applied tape, but just coloured differently and with slightly different characteristics. The actual manufacturing of them is extremely similar, as are the tolerances used.”

The venture was not a complete step into the unknown, explains Michael, thanks to the similarities between Dae Ha UK’s parent company’s tapes and Dae Ha’s films, but they had no experience of the textiles and garment industry. The initial plan was to sell Dae Ha’s films solely through distributors in the UK. “We weren’t geared up for online sales or going to exhibitions,” explains Michael. “It soon became apparent, however, that to make the business work properly in the UK, we needed to go it alone and forge our own path.”

They launched a website at the beginning of January 2014. “Dae Ha’s main interest is in making the highest quality product that they can, and the price comes after that. But when we looked at fitting into the market, starting with effectively zero customers and with a brand new name that no-one on the street had heard of, we needed to be attractive price-wise and then let the product speak for itself.”

It’s a strategy that’s clearly worked, with growth of more than 100% last year and a projected “large double digit growth” for this year, more than 11,000 sales since 2014, and two new customers each day. They also now sell through numerous distributors across the UK and also export to Europe.

“We’re very competitively priced for the quality nature of the products. We know in other markets around the world that Dae Ha products are going for a lot more money, but competition in the heat transfer film market in the UK is quite fierce, probably more so than in any other country. The products speak for themselves; typically, once people have bought the product, they use it again and again. We get very good feedback and mentions on social media platforms. Word of mouth is growing year on year.”

The most popular product from Dae Ha UK is its Premium PU, an everyday printing film. “We’ve purposefully tried to have an uncomplicated range of products. A lot of the manufacturers produce four, five or six types of PU film, which all do a very similar job. A customer is then presented with four whites, four blacks, four red, four blues… of products that are quite similar, whereas we have one white, white black, one red etcetera. The focus is on the quality and making those products right time and time again.”