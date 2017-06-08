Orn has launched a brand new polo style called the Oriole Premium Wicking Poloshirt. “This high quality, inherently wicking polo shirt with its moisture control keeps you feeling fresh no matter what your activity or how hard you work,” says the brand. As well as being breathable, it has lifetime-guaranteed triple stitching on all the main seams for strength. It comes in seven colourways, is made from 100% wicking polyester, and comes in sizes XS-5XL.

www.ornclothing.com