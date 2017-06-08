From hi-vis work and sports styles to fine piqué corporate and fashion shirts, the multi-functional polo is an enduring favourite of the decoration world. Here are the latest styles for 2017
Asquith & Fox has introduced six new styles to its polo collection for 2017, including the Camo Piqué Polo (AQ018). This camo print polo is made from 100% ringspun cotton and available in three colourways. Also new is the Poly/Cotton Blend Polo (AQ015), an athleisure style that keeps wearers cool and fresh. The brand’s Classic Polo (AQ010) is now available in a choice of 50 colours including neons, heathers and acid wash.
The Kustom Kit Contrast Tipped Fashion Fit Polo (KK415) is a new addition to the brand’s 65/35 polo offering. It is available in five complementary contrasting colourways. “It’s the contrast coloured sleeve and contrast tipping to the neck and cuff that enables this polo to be at home in a broad range of applications,” says Kustom Kit. “From the automotive sector to a sports environment, this fashion fit garment is a contemporary uniform piece in sizes S-2XL.”
The Cool Smooth Polo (JC021) is an essential bit of kit for any sporting activity, says Just Cool by AWDis. New for 2017, it features a relaxed fit for ease of movement with a knitted collar and three-button placket for a smart yet sporty look. The Neoteric Smooth fabric is quick drying with inherent wicking properties, ensuring wearers stay dry and comfortable. It’s available in 12 colours, including jet black or lime green, and sizes XS-3XL.
The Apex Polo Shirt (R312X) from Result’s Work-Guard range is a hardwearing polo made from soft, breathable Cool-Dry material. New for 2017, the polo’s features include a three-button reinforced placket, welt chest pocket with button fastening, ripple effect flat knit collar and cuff, drop sleeve, longer back length, reinforced side vents and twin-needle stitching. The tag-free polo is available in eight colours, and in sizes XS-5XL.
United Brands has introduced the new, “value for money” 190gsm Basic Polo from Clique. It has a three-button placket, and is available in 12 colours. The matching women’s style has a four tone-on-tone button placket and fitted style.
Orn has launched a brand new polo style called the Oriole Premium Wicking Poloshirt. “This high quality, inherently wicking polo shirt with its moisture control keeps you feeling fresh no matter what your activity or how hard you work,” says the brand. As well as being breathable, it has lifetime-guaranteed triple stitching on all the main seams for strength. It comes in seven colourways, is made from 100% wicking polyester, and comes in sizes XS-5XL.
Gildan’s range of Eurofit polos, with their modern silhouettes created by a sleeker fit in the shoulder and sleeves for a tapered shape, has an new addition: the Softstyle Adult Double Piqué Polo (64800), which is available in 15 colours in sizes S-2XL. Another Eurofit polo is the Premium Cotton (85800), made from soft, 100% combed ringspun cotton, and the DryBlend (75800) Adult Double Piqué Polos, in 65% polyester/35% cotton with moisture-wicking technology. Women’s styles are available for all Eurofit polos.
New this year from Sol’s is the Phoenix Men (01708) and Phoenix Women (01709), the brand’s first cotton/elastane polo shirts. Made from heavy, quality piqué and with a close-fitting cut, they are said to be extremely comfortable to wear. Also highlighted by Sol’s is one of its best-sellers, the Summer II (11342), made from 170gsm fabric and available in a range of 22 colours. A children’s style (Summer II Kids 11344) and women’s style (Passion 11338) is also available.
New from Tombo for 2017 is the Short Collar Polo (TL565), made with 90% polyester/10% elastane. Features include a modern, slim-fitted shape, contrast side panels self-fabric narrow collar and cuffs, and slim three-button placket. It’s available in grey marl or black, and in sizes XS-2XL. It can be both embroidered and printed.
BTC activewear carries the exclusive Tee Jays collection, which the distributor says offers “superior quality and outstanding Scandinavian design”. New for 2017 is the Pima Cotton Polo, made from 40s pima cotton. Design features include a slim placket with anthracite pearl logo buttons and self-fabric collar. Other polos from the brand include the Luxury Stretch, the Heavy Pique and the Club, all available in men’s and women’s sizes.