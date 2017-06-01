Doro Tape reports that its range ofÂ gold andÂ silver Pearl Glitter garment decoration flex filmÂ has been both extended and improved.

Poli Tape, the film’s manufacturer, hasÂ increased the product’s colour paletteÂ toÂ 24 colours. “Itâ€™s now possible to order this highly sparkly film in hot pink, navy blue, lovely lavender, vivid red to mention just a few,” says Doro Tape.

The new colour chart is available upon request.

The company adds thatÂ Poli-Tape’s new production process has also resulted in significant improvements to the film “without losing any of its magical intensity”.

Doro Tape comments, “The Pearl Glitter now has a greater flexibility, allowing it to stretch more with the garment and making it even easier to cut and weed. With the solvent-free adhesive offering good washability the Pearl Glitter is suitable for use on cotton, cotton/polyester andÂ acrylic/polyester garments.”

Formally known as Glitz, the Pearl Glitter gold andÂ silver is one of the most popular products in Doro Tape’s rangeÂ andÂ its “optically intense sparkle and lovely glittery feel has made it a popular choice for fashion, party and childrenswear,” the company advises.

Doro Tape stocks the Pearl Glitter for next day delivery.

