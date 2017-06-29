Virus Inks has launched its new wet-on-wet (Wow) system.

Visitors to the company’s stand at Fespa 2017 could see a four-colour design being printed on a carousel on a 120 mesh and with no flash needed between screens. “Imagine the amount of energy saved,” said Beppe Quaglia, president and CEO of Quaglia, the Italian distributor of Virus Inks.

The resulting print could be touched before being placed in the dryer without transferring any ink on to hands because the Wow system results in a reduced amount of ink being deposited on the shirt, leaving a fine, detailed print.

