Fashion trend sites have been exploding with embroidery in recent months and jeans are an increasingly popular canvas in this pop-culture stitching renaissance. Throughout my career I’ve seen denim jackets come and go, however work on trousers has been rare outside of sports warm-up kit, and embroidery work on jeans even rarer still.

Embroidering jeans can be a daunting task for the uninitiated: between the difficulties of hooping over seams and rivets, limited access to decoration areas, and the desire to match with retail fashion styles, it can seem like an impossible task. Though you will face challenges when creating a stylish pair of embroidered jeans, denim is a stable cotton twill – a very embroidery-friendly material. Despite access issues, you’ll find methods for decorating jeans that suit every decorator, from those intrepid souls who have no fear of opening a seam, to those who can manage a modicum of straight construction-sewing stitches, and even those who either can’t handle or ask the price for this extra labour, or who flatly don’t want to do anything resembling alterations.

Taking examples from some experienced embroiderers from the commercial and craft worlds, I’m going to share some methods for decorating denim jeans that can could prove profitable for your shop.

The secret to embroidering on denim

On many fashionable embroidered jeans, the decoration style often involves a great deal of coverage. My first instinct as a commercial embroiderer is to scoff at the amount and size of the stitched motifs from a production perspective, but not so my favourite expert on the subject, Jane Swanzy of the award-winning Swan Threads in Houston, Texas. I interviewed Jane to get some of her hard-won secrets for embroidery on denim, something she’d been doing long before the latest wave of floral-emblazoned legs were seen strutting the catwalks.

“On jeans, I try to cover as much area as possible”, she told me, “but that really is determined by the design.” Leafing through pictures of Jane’s favourite examples, you can see that she’s not kidding – though she does indeed stitch the jean cuffs where it is possible to hoop them normally, you see multiple instances of stunningly large designs that wrap around the leg, and even all-over repeated patterns that stud the surface of the jeans.

I saw designs stitched over and through the thickest seams on the outside of the leg; though I’d stitched over many thick seams on the back panels of work jackets, I’d always thought that the seams on jeans would cause issues. I asked Jane about her method for achieving these large design areas and her ‘seam secrets’, and, as with most things, the answer was simpler (and yet more labour intensive) than expected. “I take the inside seam of the jeans apart so I can sew on a flat surface… The only thing I really worry about is not sewing a pocket closed. My embroidery machine doesn’t have any problem stitching over seams.”