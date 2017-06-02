The event took place in a Hamburg art gallery under the theme of ‘mixing it up with Magna’ – a development of the ‘Imagination Gallery’ concept, which the company had introduced at ISS Long Beach show earlier this year. The gallery was decorated with prints created using different Magna water-based inks, Magna graphics and 3D models of the Magna brand ‘M’ motif.

Helen Parry, managing director of MagnaColours said: “We wanted to organise a showcase that would bring together the creatives in our industry, which was totally different to a typical trade event. It was a fantastic night, our guests enjoyed everything we had in store for them, and we were able to perfectly reflect the personality and imagination behind MagnaColours.

“2017 has been an exciting time for us so far, we’ve launched our education programme MagnaAcademy, our own industry standard GNA, and we have new products set to be unveiled, so this was also a great time for us celebrate our achievements and our products with our peers and those we’ve worked with along the way. It was a truly unforgettable evening.”

