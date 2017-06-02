Suppliers involved in the production and sales of the official Manchester One Love T-shirts are coming together to support the benefit concert, which takes place on Sunday 4 June.

Multi-brand distributor and wholesaler, Absolute Apparel has banded together with apparel manufacturer Gildan to jointly contribute 10,000 T-shirts for the event. These will be printed with the official designs for the concert by London-based Fresh Air and will be available for sale at the event through music merchandise retailer Bravado.

The companies will be donating all sales and profits to the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which was set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, to help victims and the families of those affected by the attack on music fans at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 March.

“Those of us in the music merchandise business were deeply saddened by the recent events at the Manchester Arena. We’re proud of the spirit shown by the people of Manchester and we are grateful to be able to make this contribution to help those directly affected in that tragic evening”, commented Neil Jheinga, sales and customer services manager at Absolute Apparel.

The concert, which will be held at Lancashire Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground, will include performances by Ariana Grande, Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Niall Horan of One Direction. The concert will be broadcast live on BBC One (Sunday from 6.55pm) and on both BBC radio and Capital radio, and streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, which currently stands at more than £6 million.

Red Cross: donations