Ink manufacturer, PolyOne today announced that it has acquired Rutland Holding Company in an expansion of its ‘Specialty Color Portfolio’. The company plans to continue producing and marketing all Rutland brands, including Rutland, Printop, QCM, and Union Ink, as well as its own Wilflex products.

Scott Craig, general manager, Specialty Inks at PolyOne, will oversee both businesses. He comments: “PolyOne and Rutland had the industry’s best technologies as independent companies. Together, we will be even stronger. With our joined forces, we will deliver the best products and services of anyone in our industry.”

The acquisition will not only expand PolyOne’s ‘Specialty Color Portfolio’, it will also expand the company’s global inks footprint, with sales personnel and facilities in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The company points out that with the application and process support from the expanded resources, PolyOne and Rutland will be able to “leverage their combined technologies to solve challenges and opportunities for the industry.”

PolyOne has confirmed that all of the brands and product offerings will remain available to customers through their current, respective distributors and sales personnel, with no changes planned in either regard. All products will continue to be commercially available in their respective regions as well.

www.polyone.com