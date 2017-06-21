Dance is growing in popularity, especially in schools, which should make printers and embroiderers pirouette with joy at the increased sales opportunities for decorated dancewear. We take a twirl through this profitable sector with a look at garments and bags that are fit for a disco diva
Exclusive to Ralawise, American Apparel offers a wide choice of dancewear basics. With a range of leotards, leggings and crop tops on offer, the brand caters to a broad range of dancers, says Ralawise, adding: “The women’s cotton Spandex halter leotard (AA040) is a key piece whether ballet or street dance is your thing.” Also highlighted by the distributor are the women’s TriDri performance Aurora leggings (TR033, pictured), and the Bella+Canvas nylon Spandex sport bra (BE009).
Fresh to the Gamegear from Kustom Kit range are the new women’s leggings that are available as either three quarter (KK942) or full length (KK943) styles. “Both options strike the perfect balance between comfort and style,” says the company. The 92% polyester/8% Spandex construction features a wide double-layered waistband for a flattering silhouette, with a concealed zipped pocket to the centre back of the waistband. The black leggings feature ergonomic seaming for enhanced comfort and fit, and come in sizes 8-16.
SF says it has “hit the nail on the head with its impressive range of dancewear coordinates”. Leggings are a dancewear staple, and SF’s Leggings (SK064) are no exception: made from 190gsm, 96% cotton/4% elastane, single jersey, they are a great fit for this market. They come in sizes S-XL and are also available in a kids’ style (SM064) for ages 5/6-11/12. A cropped style is also available: black 3/4 Length Leggings (SK068, kids’ style SM0640).
BagBase says it has “effortlessly combined fashion and retro influences to create that must-have dance accessory: the Junior Dance Bag” (BG145). This retro style offers both looks and functionality: Features include an internal baseboard for extra durability, zippered main compartment, and zippered front pocket, providing multiple storage sections with easy access and which keep dance shoes away from the rest of the gear. It comes with a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, and is available in a choice of four colourways.
Tombo offers the streamlined Men’s Running Leggings (TL670) and Ladies’ Running Leggings (TL671). Made from a lightweight 88% polyester/12% Spandex with an inner drawcord, they include CoolPass wicking yarn to keep the wearer fresh and cool. The black leggings come in XS-2XL for men and XS-XL for women, and can be teamed with the new, figure-hugging Men’s Muscle Vest (TL504) and Ladies Racer Back Vest (TL506).
Part of the Just Cool by AWDis 2017 collection, the Cool Cowl Neck Top (JC037; women’s style JC038) is perfect in and out of the dance studio, says the brand. It is available in six melange colours and features a toggle-adjustment on the cowl neck, reflective details and raglan sleeves. The thumbhole loops help sleeves stay in position while the headphone loop allows wearers to dance away to their favourite songs without wires getting in the way. The top has great stretch properties and an active fit.
Spiro Fitness is a capsule collection from Spiro that comprises garments made from breathable, quick-drying and soft athletic stretch fabrics. Included in the range is the Women’s Crop Top (S274F), a twin-strap top that is lightweight and breathable, and features flatlock seams for a comfortable fit. It’s available in four colours, including new options phantom grey and sport grey marl. It can be decorated with print, transfer and embroidery.
The Girlie Cropped Zoodie (JH056) is a dancewear essential, says Just Hoods by AWDis. The cropped-style hoodie is made from 280gsm, 80% cotton/20% polyester and has a feminine fit with a zipped front. Its features include twin-needle stitching detail, double-fabric hood, contrast white drawcords and hidden ear phone loops. It’s crafted from a soft, cotton-faced fabric, which creates an ideal printing surface. The hoodie is available in three colours, and in sizes 2XS-L.