Part of the Just Cool by AWDis 2017 collection, the Cool Cowl Neck Top (JC037; women’s style JC038) is perfect in and out of the dance studio, says the brand. It is available in six melange colours and features a toggle-adjustment on the cowl neck, reflective details and raglan sleeves. The thumbhole loops help sleeves stay in position while the headphone loop allows wearers to dance away to their favourite songs without wires getting in the way. The top has great stretch properties and an active fit.