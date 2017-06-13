Madeira: New Polyneon 75 shades

Madeira has introduced 50 new colours to its Polyneon 75 thread range, bringing the total number of shades now available to 90. New additions to the superfine 75 weight thread include colour 1978 (fluorescent orange), and colour 1950 (fluorescent lime). The new colours make finely detailed designs even more accessible to embroiderers, says the company: “Where once only print could have offered that level of detail, this can now be achieved in embroidery. As an industry-leading company, Madeira maintains a philosophy of striving for continual improvement across all areas of our company and product range.”

It says that its Classic Viscose thread has once again maintained its position as the company’s most popular embroidery thread thanks to its natural sheen and soft, flexible properties, which allow for smooth running on machines.

“Our easy-tear appliqué fabrics – ideal for badges, patches and direct-to-garment designs – have been increasingly popular, particularly within childrenswear and sportswear,” says Madeira. It reports that a firm favourite in backings remains the BAK004 as it allows customers to increase or decrease the number of layers used to give the preferred level of support for the garment being embroidered. Where cut-away backing is required for firmer support of the garment, the 80g (051PS89W) or the 40g Weblon cut-away backings, which offer strength on a heavier backing with a light and soft finish, are the most popular.

