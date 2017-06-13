Dave Roper: Texprint water-based ink from Amex

New from Dave Roper is the range of Texprint water-based inks from Amex. The newly introduced inks are part of the Print Essentials range by Dave Roper. “This range includes the consumables that we believe are essential for screen printing and will make your life easier when it comes to getting the job done,” says the company.

The Texprint range from Amex is a user-friendly water-based ink that is ready to use straight out of the pot. No mixing is required – simply put it straight onto the screen and off you go. “The opacity on dark fabrics is fantastic,” says Dave Roper. “The inks also have a matt finish with a soft hand feel, which you would expect from a quality, Italian, water-based ink. These inks meet high standards and are ecological because they’re formaldehyde-free, APEO-free, PVC-free and heavy metal-free. The new range also follows the Oeko-Tex Standard 100.”

www.daveroper.co.uk

