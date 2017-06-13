ETC Supplies: New products, new brochure

ETC Supplies has finally launched its new 2017 product brochure, which had been delayed due to the sheer number of new product lines that have been added to the company’s range. “Brochure printing was held back to allow inclusion of all these new products,” confirms the company.

ETC Supplies claims to offer the largest range of embroidery consumables available from a single supplier in Europe, adding: “The range includes everything that you would want to run your embroidery machine.” Managing director Jas Purba explained that ETC Supplies now stocks 77 different types of embroidery backing, most of which are manufactured in Europe to ISO and Oeko-Tex standards. “We have a product to suit all machine types and for any application. Customers rely on us for our expert support and we never stop developing solutions for difficult embroidery projects.”

The new brochure includes a wide range of embroidery frames. “ETC Supplies offers the largest range of embroidery frames in the UK and probably Europe,” says Jas. “These are all backed up by stock support in our Glasgow warehouse. We are the main European distributors for Allied, Durkee, EMS Hooptech, Hoopmaster, Mighty Hoop and our own ranges to fit any machine brand.”

The new brochure can be seen on the ETC Supplies website; contact the company if you’d like a hard copy.

www.etcsupplies.co.uk

