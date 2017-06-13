Steve Wood: Permaset inks

Permaset inks from Colormaker Industries is a range of water-based screen printing inks that the company says “offers superior performance and eliminates the trade-off between printability performance on the screen and the performance of the finished product”.

Included in the range are the Permaset Aqua inks for printing on fabrics and textiles; PermaTone fabric inks, which can be mixed to match 950 PMS colours; and Permaprint Premium inks for printing on substrates such as paper and cardboard.

The range is 100% solvent-free, water-based and low odour, and contains environmentally friendly products. The Soil Association has approved both Permaset Aqua Process Colours and the PermaTone range, and the PermaTone ink is certified to the Oeko-Tex Class 1 standard.

“The pigments provide intense, vibrant colour, rich in coverage and deliver exceptional colour yield. The unique polymer binding the pigment to the fabric delivers exceptionally soft handle and yet shows excellent resistance to damage by rub, wash and dry-cleaning, all without the need for additives. The ink colours have light-fastness ratings of at least 6/8 on the Blue Wool scale – in fact most of the colours received ratings of 8/8,” says the company.

It recommends that to get the best performance from its inks, printers always leave their screen flooded between prints; work quickly to prevent ink sitting on the screen too long and drying out; apply small amounts of fresh ink regularly, rather than a huge volume at the start of the run; wash ink off of the screen, out of the design, as soon as they have finished to prevent drying in; and use a small amount of water mist from a spray bottle on the screen between prints.

A wide range of colours is available, including glows, metallics and process colours.

