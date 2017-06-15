Sabur Digital has signalled its increased cooperation with Korean printer manufacturer DGI (Digital Graphics Inc) with the installation of new DGI printers in its show suite.

Sabur has completed the installation of the Fabrijet FT-1608, which boasts a true production speed of 75 square metres per hour, and will be adding the FT-3204X in July.

Dean Sanger, Sabur’s MD comments, “having worked closely with DGI over the last two years and successfully selling, installing and servicing the DGI HS FTII high speed sublimation printer without any real issues it was a no brainer to increase our DGI portfolio.”

Dean adds that the new 3.2 metre Fabrijet FT-3204X Hybrid printer, with its ability to print both direct to fabric and paper with the same ink set, “really is a two-in-one printer. At Fespa 2017, DGI had the printer running both polyester fabric and sublimation paper media’s alternating daily over the full five day event and I have to say that the printer never missed a beat.”

Sabur’s service engineers have visited the DGI headquarters in Korea for training and the company will also be carrying a full range of off-the-shelf spares to guarantee the full service and support levels that Sabur Digital customers have come to expect.

www.sublimationinks.com