Schulze’s new Pretreatmaker Line 7-4 all-in-one pre-treat, drying and pre-pressing device for DTG printing, which is also available in a larger 11-6 configuration, can prepare up to 300 shirts per hour for digital printing. It comprises an LCD control panel, seven pallets, loading station, pre-treatment station, conveyor dryer with a capacity of four pallets at a time (hence 7-4), and heat press station for pre-pressing the shirts. The larger model has 11 pallets, a dryer capacity of 6 pallets and an extra heat press immediately before the pre-treat station. The new Pretreatmaker Line 7-4 is said to be capable of keeping pace with the pre-treatment requirements of up five Brother GT-3 DTG printers.

