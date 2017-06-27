TShirtStudio, which allows customers to design and order their own garments and products online, has launched TShirtStudio.de, a German language site.

The Fairford-based company, founded by Howard West and Dave Liddle, expects to launch a French language site later this year.

Dave Liddle commented: “We’re looking to double our turnover with the German and French sites to in excess of 1 million euros. What with the weakness of the pound, we can be all the more competitive on the continent.” Howard West added: “We believe we make the best T-shirts on the market and have taken the time and trouble to perfect our printing techniques. We are now offering that world class expertise to the Germans who love English culture.”

www.tshirtstudio.com