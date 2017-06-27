The 10th edition of the TV TecStyle Visions exhibition, which takes place in Stuttgart next February (15-17) has already sold 90% of its exhibition space.

The exhibition area for the textile decoration and promotion fair has already been increased from 20,000 to 25,000 sq m, withÂ more than 140 manufacturers and dealers of textiles, machines and materials for textile decoration having already confirmed their attendance. A total of 270 exhibitors and 11,000 visitors are expected at the three day show next February.

TV TecStyle Visions takes place every two years in the Stuttgart Trade Fair Halls. The exhibition focuses on textile screen printing, digital textile printing, transfer printing solutions, embroidery, rhinestone application techniques, flocking, laser engraving as well as other services. The show also features extensive coverage of promotionalwear, corporate fashion, workwear and textile accessories.

The theme for next year is ‘Celebration’, and will include a supporting programme with talks and demonstrations from experts such screen printing legend Charlie Taublieb.

www.tecstyle-visions.com