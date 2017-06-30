Screen printing equipment manufacturer Vastex International has broken ground on its new headquarters in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, US.

The new 35,000 sq m headquarters, double the size of the company’s current building, will include a manufacturing area, offices and showroom, along with a classroom where printers can take part in Vastex University, the company’s training programme.

“The new facility will enable us to streamline our manufacturing processes, increase our research and development efforts, and provide a state-of-the-art training facility for both new and experienced screen printers,” commented Mark Vasilantone, Vastex’s president.

