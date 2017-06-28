Scott Fresener of T-Biz Network International has released two new courses from his T-Shirt Printing Master Classes series: T-Shirt Graphics with Adobe Photoshop and T-Shirt Graphics with Adobe Illustrator

The Photoshop course includes 25 videos and more than four hours of training, while the Illustrator course features 17 videos and more than three hours of online training.

A certificate of completion is given at the end of the course, and there is a 30-day, no-questions-asked, money-back guarantee.

www.t-shirtprintingmasterclasses.com