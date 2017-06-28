Result has released its new Headwear brochure, which includes the latest styles from the Result range for 2018.

The pocket-sized summary of Result’s Headwear collection incorporates full product specifications, sizing, colour range, decoration access and recommended decoration types. It also highlights Result’s Ready To Brand products â€“ those that are tag-free or have removable labels for easy relabelling and self-branding.

The brochure, which features lots of new photography, comes in a compact A5 size with 104 pages and includes ranges such as the budget-friendly Core Value, Sport, Classic, Urban, Junior & Youth, and Winter Essentials.

New products include the Softex Beanie (RC031X), Ocean Trapper Hat (RC032X), Junior Ocean Trapper Hat (RC032J), Junior Boston Printers Cap (RC084J), Braided Hat (RC376X), Braided Snood (R377X) and Double Knitted Layer Hat (RC378X).

It’s available in English, German and French, and can be downloaded online: http://resultheadwear.com/resources/brochures/Headwear_brochure2017_lowres.pdf.

www.resultheadwear.com