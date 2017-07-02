The new cradle feeder from ZÃ¼nd is a roll-feed system that permits wrinkle and distortion-free unwinding of stretch fabrics, with integrated edge control ensuring precise and reliable positioning of the material on the cutting surface.

At the core of the new feeder is a cradle equipped with an array of conveyor belts. “For ergonomic loading, the back of the cradle tilts down. A dancer bar continually registers fluctuations in web tension. If necessary, the system automatically regulates the feed rate, which is also in synch with the cutter and further minimizes tension and wrinkles,” the company explains.

Intelligent edge control continually governs the precise positioning of the web on the cutting surface. “If the sensor detects any irregularities, the cradle feeder adjusts automatically by correcting the alignment of the cradle. Because of this capability, even less than perfectly wound rolls can be fed accurately onto the cutting surface. When the roll comes to an end, the unwinding/advancing process stops automatically, which permits error-free feeding of textile rolls even in cases where the end of the material is attached to the core. Because no shaft is needed to hold the roll in place, there are no particular requirements in terms of core diameter or characteristics. Even rolls with crimped, broken, or missing cores are suitable for processing with the cradle feeder.”

The cradle feeder is suitable for both unwinding and rewinding rolls. When a job is completed, the material can easily be rewound back onto the roll. “Rewinding textiles this way creates tight, compact rolls without any air pockets,” ZÃ¼nd comments. “For even greater flexibility, the cradle feeder can be equipped as needed with an optional secondary roll-off unit with shaft.”

The new feeder is available immediately for the ZÃ¼ndÂ S3, G3 and D3 cutter series. It comes in widths of 1800 mm/71″, 2270 mm/89″ and 3210Â mm/126″).

www.zund.com