Fespa UK Association has announced that the one-day Textile Printing Now conference for the textile print community will take place at The Textile Centre of Excellence in Huddersfield, on 21 November, 2017.

“Following on from highly successful conferences in each of the past three years, the opportunity-packed Textile Printing Now will again feature the winning mix of presentations, displays and networking,” comments the association. “The Conference will examine the full range of textile printing, coating and surface modification techniques – both analogue and digital – and will introduce concepts that delegates may not have previously considered, to inspire them into business-improving initiatives.”

Supported by Fespa, the conference represents part of the association’s Profit-for-Purpose programme – in which profits are re-invested into supporting the print community.

The Fespa UK Association’s Peter Kiddell: “The Conference is intended as a spectacular celebration of textile printing and will point the way towards a very bright future for this vibrant sector.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for Textile Printing Now and full details are available at www.tpn.fespauk.com.

