Sabur Digital has announced that it is now an official distributor of Sihlâ€™s Design2Wall range, which, m the company claims, represents a new frontier in digital printing.

“This new partnership helps solidify Sabur’s reputation for excellence,” states the company. “Sihl were at the heart of the digital printing revolution, committed to driving printing progress forward. Their Design2Wall range features printable digital wallpapers providing exemplary resilience to damage of all kinds and superior performance under even the most trying of conditions. With vivid colouration, the range is ideal for high-performance areas where a simple coat of paint or conventional wallpaper simply will not do.”

Digital development director, Aaron Burton, comments: “We are very excited to be working in partnership with Sihl on their Design2Wall range of printable wallpapers. This is a rapidly growing market sector and Sihl as a company have an excellent reputation for quality products. The Health Clean 295 wallpaper has special antimicrobial properties making this paper an excellent product for areas such as nursing homes and childrenâ€™s hospitals.”

To viewÂ Sihlâ€™s range of Design2Wall wallpapers, visit:Â http://www.sublimationinks.com/products-category/design2wall-wallpaper/

www.sublimationinks.com