Hybrid Services, the exclusive UK and Irish distributor for Mimaki, has signed up to exhibit at The Print Show 2017 , with Mimaki resellers PPD, RA Smart, and Your Print Services also confirmed as exhibitors. Two other key Mimaki resellers are also due to announce their presence at the show in coming weeks, which will take Mimaki’s floorspace to in excess of 160sq m.

Each Mimaki reseller will showcase a different segment of the company’s inkjet printing technology portfolio. John de la Roche, national sales manager at Hybrid Services, said: “In previous years, The Print Show has delivered a platform to speak with industry professionals from a surprisingly broad background so we’re looking forward to being able to discuss an even wider range of Mimaki technologies with visitors this year.

“For 2017, we’re keen to show how Mimaki’s product range continues to expand, so increasing our presence gives us a great opportunity, alongside our resellers, to meet with more visitors and present the very latest kit… Hybrid and its reseller partners will be presenting Mimaki’s latest solvent, LED UV and textile printing and cutting systems at a range of sizes and price points as well as inspiring visitors with a host of revenue-generating applications for their print businesses to consider.”

John de la Roche added that bringing wide-format inkjet into an existing printing business is an ideal opportunity to diversify and deliver solid revenue from day one and the Hybrid team of experts will be on hand to guide visitors on the best approach. “Thanks to the breadth of capability that Mimaki’s product range offers, we’re looking forward to talking with an equally broad array of visitors. We’re confident that between our stand and those of our resellers, we’ll be able to propose an unparalleled range of digital printing solutions.”

Alex Mighall, who oversees customer liaison at RA Smart, said the show represents a “great opportunity” for R A Smart to reach out to the market and demonstrate how it can help businesses expand. He added that products exhibited at the show ill include the Mimaki TX300P-1800. “The TX300P has already proven to be an extremely popular choice for our customers and we have installed multiple systems in the UK since its launch in September last year. Now, with new options such as dual ink technology the machine opens itself up for even more possibilities and The Print Show will be an excellent opportunity for us to show this off.”

www.hybridservices.co.uk

http://theprintshow.co.uk